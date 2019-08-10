Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 10

Martin Coughlan

11 Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow

Martin Coughlan, 11 Dublin Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 8th August 2019 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; Beloved son of the late Kathleen and John; Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martin rest in peace.

Prayers in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Saturday evening at 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Sunday morning at 10.45am. for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

The family would sincerely like to thank all the people involved in Martin’s care, Dr. Bolger and her staff, The Homecare Team, Public Health Nurses and Catherine, his carer and all other friends who helped during his illness.