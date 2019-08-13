Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 13

Roger Murray

Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow / Ballyhaunis, Mayo

Late of Meeltrane, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Roger passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of The District Hospital Carlow. Beloved husband of Grainne (nee Kennedy), adored father of Sean and Aislinn, much loved brother of Patricia, Eileen and Eugene and son-in-law of Theresa. Predeceased by his parents Ann and Martin. Deeply regrettd by his loving family, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Roger Rest In Peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Tullow (R93 TX99) from 11 o'c on Thursday with removal at 1.30 o'c to Saint Patrick's Church Rathoe for Mass at 2 o'c followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Friends of The District Hospital, Carlow. Donation box in Church. House private please.