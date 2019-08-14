Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 14
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths and funerals
Lizzy Mc Cormack (née O'Leary)
Coolasneachta, Myshall, Carlow
Sadly missed by her loving husband Patsy, daughters Teresa and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.
Rest in peace
Reposing at her residence (R21P279) from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Funeral to arrive at St. Fortchern's Church, Rathanna, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 9.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
