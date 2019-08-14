Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 14

Lizzy Mc Cormack (née O'Leary)

Coolasneachta, Myshall, Carlow

Sadly missed by her loving husband Patsy, daughters Teresa and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence (R21P279) from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Funeral to arrive at St. Fortchern's Church, Rathanna, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 9.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.