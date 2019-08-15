Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 15

Kathleen Stapleton (née Murphy)

Knockclonegad, Garryhill, Carlow

Kathleen Stapleton (nee Murphy), Knockclonegad, Garryhill, Co. Carlow Peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge surrounded by her heartbroken husband & family - 14th August 2019. Kathleen, beloved wife of Michael. Deeply regretted by her brothers & sisters Bridie, Maureen, Pa & Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh tomorrow (Thursday) from 2pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Drumphea Cemetery.



