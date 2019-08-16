Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 16

Deborah Taylor (née Murphy)

Monkstown, Dublin / Ballinteer, Dublin / Tullow, Carlow

(Monkstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballinteer, D.16 and Tullow, Co. Carlow) – August 14, 2019. (Peacefully), after a short illness, in the loving care of her family at the Blackrock Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Richard and dear mother of Mark and Richard. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Anamika and Susan, grandchildren Arav and Eli; Luke and Ella, brother, sister, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing on Sunday afternoon, August 18th from 3pm to 5pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 19th, at 10am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, La Touche Road, Greystones followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.

Marcus Cradden

Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Marcus Cradden, Green Road, Carlow and formerly of Mill Lane, Carlow. Suddenly, at his home, on 15th August 2019. Beloved son of John and Margaret and loving brother of John (jnr) and the late Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brother, aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Marcus Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Cody

Kilree, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Michael Cody, late of Kilree, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow - August 15th 2019 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Gerry, Eamon, Seamus and Paddy.

Dearly loved husband of Eithne, dearest Dad to Colman, Caitriona, Justin, Michael, Muireann and Philip. Very sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Shiona, Kathy, Aine and Cathy, sons-in-law Mark and Karl, beloved Granfather (Rha) to Tiernan, Beth, Grace, Eabha, Leah, Jack, Ally, Matthew, Michael, Iseult, Clara, Kate and James, nieces Mary, Cecillia and Emily, nephews Peter, James, Brian and Kevin, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home Kilree (Eircode R21 YT91) Saturday 17th August from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his home on Sunday 18th August to St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for 11.30 Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter at Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery, Bagenalstown.