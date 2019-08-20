Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 20

Francis Molloy

Formerly Synge St, Dublin / Carlow

Molloy, Francis, August 19th 2019, Carlow, formerly Synge St. Peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff in Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, and much loved father to Francis, David, Geraldine and Pearse. Francis will be forever loved and sadly missed by his family, wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, Francis, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Dylan, Niamh, Mercedes, Kasey, Róisín and Manus, great-grandchildren Emmet and Georgia, his brother William and sister Marjorie, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter's residence, Wednesday from 6pm until 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Church of St. Colmcille’s, Idrone Avenue, Knocklyon, D.16 arriving at 9.50 am for 10 am Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter in Balgriffin Cermetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village 014907601.

Andrew Murphy

Bramblestown, Dungarvan, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow

And Borris Lodge Nursing Home. (At St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny) Predeceased by his brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his sisters Catherine, Nora, Mary and Brigid, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Dungarvan, on Tuesday for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



