Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 21

Kathleen Somers (née Doran)

Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Kathleen (Peacefully) in the loving care of the Staff at the Signature Care Nursing Home Kilerrig, Co. Carlow.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, her children Mary, Michael, Patrick and Anne, grandchildren Jass, Aodhan, Darragh, Colm and Caitriona, sisters Esther and Patricia, brothers in law Arthur, Oliver and Richard (Dick), sisters in law Aine and Maura, son in law Stephen, daughters in law Bagila and Mary, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Wednesday Morning from 10.oc, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc.

Removal on Thursday Morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc, Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

John Murphy, Rathgeran, Ballymurphy, Borris, Carlow

Sadly missed by his son John, daughter Sheila, sisters Nancy, May, Peggy, Eileen, Patsy, Betty ,Sheila and Kathleen, brothers Michael and Larry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 5pm to 9pm Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballymurphy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral home private on Wednesday morning please.

Suzanne HOLLIGAN

81 Beechwood Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildare

Suzanne Holligan, of 81 Beechwood Park, Pollerton, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 19th 2019, in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Much loved partner of Dave, beloved mother of Rían and much loved and adored daughter of Tom and Nuala. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, son, parents, aunts, uncles, grandmother, relatives, her large circle of friends and work colleagues.

May Suzanne Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

House private please.