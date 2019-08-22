Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 22

Mary (Maunie) Dunne (née Byrne)

14 Woodbrook Place, Green Lane, Carlow Town, Carlow

Mary (Maunie) Dunne (nee Byrne), of 14 Woodbrook Place, Green Lane, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 21st 2019, in the District Hospital, Carlow. Much loved wife of the late Paddy. Beloved mother of Sean, Brendan, Brian, Patrick, Michael and Liz. Adored grandmother of Scott and Sarah. Brother Tom and sister Noreen, son in law Fergus and daughters in laws Berine and Catherine. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, relatives and her large circle of friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 2pm on Thursday, with removal at 6.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow (Via Green Lane). Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of the District Hospital Carlow.

Sharon DOWLING (née Cashin)

84 The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Sharon Dowling (nee Cashin) died August 20th suddenly. Youngest daughter of the late Peter and Madge Cashin, Pollerton Road and predeceased by her brother John. Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Neil, Dearbhla and Darragh. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughter, brothers Peter, Adrian, Alan, sisters Colette, Mary and Loreto, mother-in-law Mary, grandchildren Liam and Ruth, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Fly with the Angels.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Irish Society for Autism.

House private, please.