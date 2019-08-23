Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 23

Jean Cunningham (née Kelly)

Curraghmore, Kiltoom, Athlone, Roscommon / Carlow Town, Carlow

Peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband Geoffrey, son Wayne, daughter Sonya, daughter-in-law Tara, Sonya's partner Sam, brothers Liam, Peter, Paddy and Owen, sisters Maureen, Breda and Colette, grandchildren Lauren, Katy and Ellie, great grandaughter Jasmine, brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, the Strand, Athlone on Friday evening from 6.00 pm with removal at 8.00 pm. to the Church of S.S. Peter & Paul arriving at 8.15 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am. with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Family flowers only, Please, donations, if desired, in lieu to Cancer Care West.

Sharon DOWLING (née Cashin)

84 The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Sharon Dowling (nee Cashin) died August 20th suddenly. Youngest daughter of the late Peter and Madge Cashin, Pollerton Road and predeceased by her brother John. Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Neil, Dearbhla and Darragh. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughter, brothers Peter, Adrian, Alan, sisters Colette, Mary and Loreto, mother-in-law Mary, grandchildren Liam and Ruth, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Fly with the Angels.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Irish Society for Autism.

House private, please.