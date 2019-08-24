Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 24

Mary Murphy (née Fitzpatrick)

Shillelagh Grove, Tullow, Carlow

Mary Murphy (nee Fitzpatrick), Shillelagh Grove, Tullow & Roscatt, Tullow, Co. Carlow. 23 August, 2019, in the loving care of the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny,

Pre-deceased by her husband Peter. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Liz, James, Pauline, Myles, Miriam & Pete, her brothers, Jimmy & Mylie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Reposing in Burke McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 E372) Saturday 24 August from 4 to 8pm and Sunday from 3 to 6.30pm before removal to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for arrival at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tullow Day Care Centre.

May Mary Rest In Peace