Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 26

Pat MINNOCK

Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Pat Minnock, died suddenly abroad on Saturday, 24th August, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, children Kevin, Padraic and Clare, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, Rebecca, Niamh and Daryl, grandchildren Emma, Sean and Caoimhe, siblings Breda, Eilish, Pete, Marie, Colm and Bill, in-laws, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his grandson Eoin

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later in the week.

Carmel GLEESON (née Murphy)

Garryhundon, Ballybar upper, Tinryland, Carlow / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Carmel Gleeson, (née Murphy) of Garryhundon, Ballybar Upper, Carlow and formerly of Wells, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, under the loving care of the nurses and staff at The District Hospital, Carlow, on August 24th, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Louis, and cherished sister of Imelda, Gabriel (Sonny), Kevin and the late Brendan, Patricia and Leo. She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Carmel Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 4pm on Sunday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Monday at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, (via her residence) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Paulstown Dog Shelter, Kilkenny.