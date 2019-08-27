Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 27

Elizabeth McGOWAN (née Lawler)

22 St. Fiacc's Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Ballymurphy, Carlow

Elizabeth (Liz) McGowan (née Lawler) of Ballymurphy, Borris and 22 St. Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully on August 26th, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family: Beloved wife of John, much loved sister of Margaret, John and the late Joe and Jim, and beloved daughter of the late Johnny and Lizzie. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, brother, sister, sisters-in-law Anne, Linda and Rosemary, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

May Liz Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (22 St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen) from 10a.m on Tuesday with removal that evening at 7.10p.m to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving at 7.30p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11a.m, followed by Funeral afterwards to Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

Dermot KEALY

7 Oliver St., Rathoe, Carlow

Dermot Kealy of 7 St. Oliver’s Drive, Rathoe and Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow and formerly Tullow Hill, Tullow, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on August 26th, 2019, at Waterford University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving family Patricia, Declan and Denise, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Dermot’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 3pm on Wednesday with removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by Funeral to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow, for burial.

Adrienne GARTLAND (née Murphy)

formerly of Mount Wolseley Park and St. Patrick’s Park, Tullow, Carlow

Adrienne Gartland nee Murphy, formerly of Mount Wolseley Park and St. Patrick’s Park, Tullow, Co. Carlow died August 22nd 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of her daughters Aisling and Dearbhla’s residence in Yorkshire, England. Predeceased by her husband Sean and Baby James. Loving Nanna of Lauren, Sean and Lillie. Sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, sisters Angela and Margaret, sister-in-law Lynn, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place in England on August 30th.

May she rest in peace.