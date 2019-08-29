Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 29

Betty MURPHY (née Shaw)

14 Riverside, Hanover, Carlow

Betty Murphy died August 29th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Noel and mother of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter and Dermot, daughter Patricia, brothers Harry, Tom, Jim, Paddy and Francis, sisters Noeline, Olive and Martha, sons-in-law Elliot and tom, daughter-in-law Martha, grandchildren Sam, Laura, Niall, Anya and Kathya, great-granddaughter Alina, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday from 4pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donation in lieu to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital.