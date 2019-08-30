Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 30

Dr. John MURPHY
Blackrock, Dundalk, Louth / Carlow Town, Carlow

Dr. John Murphy died suddenly at his home on August 28th. Youngest son of the late Larry and Marie Murphy, Station Road, Carlow. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ciara, brother Tom, sisters Mary and Anne, mother-in-law May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, beloved nephews and nieces, cousins family and friends

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Friday evening.

"Dona Nobis Pacem"

Funeral Arrangements Later