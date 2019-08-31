Carlow deaths and funeral details, August 31

Mary Kealy (née Sheil)

Kilgorey, Crettyard, Carlow / Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Crettyard, Laois

Kealy Nee Sheil, Mary, Kilgorey, Crettyard, Carlow, Kilkenny 29th August 2019, unexpectedly at The Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Michael, son-in-law Martin and grand daughter Lisa and much loved mother of Richard, John, Michael, Anne, Betty, Hilda, and Dorothy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Betty & brother Richie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm Saturday with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Abban’s Church, Doonane. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May Mary Rest In Peace