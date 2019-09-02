Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 2

Peter O'Neill

Liscolman, Coolkenno, Carlow / Wicklow

The death has occurred of Peter O'Neill, Liscolman. Peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving family, friends, relatives, neighbours and the staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Byrne's Funeral Home, Crablane, on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ballyconnell, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Liscolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Liam Nolan

Newtown, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Liam Nolan, Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford. Retired National School Principal, Liam, beloved husband of Shelia and much loved father to Gerard & Edel. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Aedin, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Liam & Emma, brothers Oliver & Leo, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Monday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Dorothy Burgess (née Warren)

The Lodge, Tullow, Carlow

Dorothy died, peacefully, at Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow. Predeceased by her husband Alfie. Deeply missed by her loving family, sons Warren, Richard, Thomas, John, Michael and Edward, daughters-in-law Sue, Ann-Marie, Fiona, Joan, Orla and Sophie, grandchildren, sisters Maeve, Ann and Jane, brother Clark, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Byrne’s Funeral Home, Tullow (R93TX 99) from 1 o’clock on Tuesday with removal at 6.45 o’clock to St. Columba’s Church Tullow. Funeral service on Wednesday at 2.30 o’clock followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

"Nearer my God to Thee"

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tullow Day Care Centre. Donation box in church.

Ann Bolger (née Nolan)

Abbeycourt, Castledermot, Kildare / Graiguecullen, Carlow

Formerly of Graiguecullen, Carlow. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, daughters Yvonne and Monique, son Craig, sons-in-law Ian and Noel, daughter-in-law-Sandra, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Jack, Billy and Tony, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY ANN REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her daughter Yvonne's residence, eircode R14A299, Abbeylands, Castledermot, from 6pm today, Sunday, with prayers on Monday evening at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Moone Cemetery.



