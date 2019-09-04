Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 4

Christina Foley Jakeman (née O'Neill)

Maynooth, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Old Leighlin, Carlow

FOLEY JAKEMAN, Christina (Chris Foley) (née O’Neill), (Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Esker, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Bawnree Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow) August 30th., 2019 (suddenly). Beloved wife of the late Seán Foley and Jim Jakeman and cherished mother of Helen, Linda, Mags, Robert and stepson Nick. Chris will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister Kathleen, brother Noel, her nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Trevor and Edward, intended daughter-in-law Karen, Nick’s partner Sue, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her lifelong friend Peggy, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home from Tuesday evening (September 3rd.) from 6 o’c and Wednesday (September 4th.) with family in attendance between 7 o’c and 9 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (September 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Oliver Redican

Tullowhill, Tullow, Carlow / Clonfanlough, Offaly

The death has occurred of Oliver Redican, Tullowhill, Tullow, Co. Carlow, late of Clonfanlough, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, in the kind and compassionate care of Signacare Nursing Home, Killerig. Deeply missed by his loving family. His devoted wife Rita, daughters Orla and Anne, grandson Elliot, sons-in-law Gerry and Shane, sisters Maureen and Rosaline and his many relatives and friends.

'May Oliver Rest in Peace'

Arriving at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for prayers at 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation box in The Church.

Gordon O'Toole

24 Ardrew Court, Dun Brinn, Athy, Kildare / Tullow, Carlow

After a long illness. Son of the Late Laz. Devoted and loving father to Jason, David and Conor. Deeply regretted by his devoted partner Geraldine, mother Bridie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Friday morning please.

Brenda Kane (née Campion)

Ballyconnell, Tullow, Carlow

Deeply regretted by her loving family.

May Brenda Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell, at 2 o’c followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. House private, please.

Ingrid Bernhagen

Askea Lawns, Carlow Town, Carlow / Hacketstown, Carlow

Ingrid Berghagen, Askea Lawns, Carlow & formerly High Trees, Slate Row, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow. 1st of September 2019 in the care of the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Helmut and Ilse. Sadly missed by her loving brother Dean, sister-in-law Lucille, niece Kirstie, nephew Luke, his wife Lizziee and their children Luke and Tommy. Fondly remembered by her kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Burke & McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 E372), on Thursday, the 5th September, from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Service of thanksgiving will take place in Funeral Home on Friday at 11.30am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to cancer unit St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

"Peace at last"