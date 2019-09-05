Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 5

James (Jim) Murphy

Ballyhegan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Carlow

urrounded by family and friends at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his sister Marcella Bishop, brother Christy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh from 12 noon Thursday with prayers at 6:45 pm followed by removal at 7 o'clock to Glynn Church via Ballyhegan. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullin's Cemetery.



