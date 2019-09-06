Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 6

George Frederick MATCHAM

Carlow Town, Carlow

George Frederick Matcham, Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Lacken Rise, Tullow Road, Carlow and originally of Surrey, England, died September 5th 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee O’Dwyer). Survived by his family, relatives, carers and all the staff of Hillview he had spent the last chapter of his life in their loving care.

Reposing on Monday (September 9th) in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 11am with Service at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Seanie (John) Brady

Augha, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Seanie Brady, Augha, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, 5th September 2019. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family & friends. Seanie, beloved son of the late John & Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his nieces Elizabeth, Ellen & Julie, cousins, kind neighbours & friends.

May Seanie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh from 6pm today (Friday) and 2pm Saturday, removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown to arrive for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 9am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.