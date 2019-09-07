Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 7

Gilllian Roche (née Dempsey)

Ballyedmond, Hacketstown, Carlow

Gillian Roche (née Dempsey), Ballyedmond, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 6th September 2019 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne; Sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend John, daughters Amy and Niamh, sons Tommy and Con, parents Con and Kay, sister Karina, brother John, father-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gillian rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 P622) from 2pm until 9pm on Saturday. House private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Sunday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Hospice. Donation box in church.

Phil BYRNE

114 New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late Frank and mother of the late Raymond. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters Trish, Angela and Jenny, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Raymond Eoin Ross Declan Evan and Emmet, granddaughters Becky, Grace and Jade, brother Oliver, sister Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McGuills Funeral Home, Bennekerry Saturday from 5 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry arriving for Mass at 11.30. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

May Phil Rest in Peace.

HOUSE PRIVATE