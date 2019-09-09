Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 9

John (Jack) Cranny

Boggan, Kilbride, Ballon, Carlow

Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his family, pre-deceased by his sisters Mary, Biddy and Sal, brother Jim; sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, children Jim, Tom, John Joe, Ann, Aidan, Darren, Jason, Madeleine and Niall, grandchildren Jack, Helena, Dylan, Ryan and Holly, daughters-in-law Ann Marie, Yvonne, Helen and Sandra, son-in-law Dave, brother Mick, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Jack Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (September 8th) from 5.00p.m. until 9.00p.m. and also on Monday from 2.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 8.00p.m. House private on Tuesday morning, please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00noon in Sts. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballon, followed by burial in New Cemetery, Kildavin.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired to: Irish Kidney Association.

Donation box in church.

Bridget (Bridie) JENKINS (née Williams)

Kernanstown Terrace, Bennekerry, Carlow

Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving husband William (Bill), daughters Bernie and Katriona, sons Shane, David, Alistair, Noel and Keith sister Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved mother of the late Terence Williams, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in McGuills Funeral Home Bennekerry on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30 to Staplestown Church for service at 2 p.m. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery Carlow.