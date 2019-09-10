Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 10

Chris WHELAN (née Cosgrove)

Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Mrs. Chris Whelan, Green Road, Carlow died September 9th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Mary-Clare and Anne (Fitzpatrick). Sadly missed by her daughters, son-in-law John, granddaughters Sarah, Laura and Heather, sister-in-law Colette, nephews, niece, relatives and friends

R.I.P.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Anne, “Pemberley”, Laurel Grove, Killeshin Road, Carlow on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Peggie LENNON (née Byrne)

Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Peggie (Byrne) Lennon of Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Co. Carlow and formerly of Killabbin, Ballylinan, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, at her home, on September 8th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Paul, much loved mother of Niamh, adored daughter of Breda and the late Liam and cherished sister of Claire, Bridget, Ollie, Willie, Seamus and the late Pauline.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peggie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass at 11a.m on Wednesday in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen, Co. Laois, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Laois

Pallative Care Team and Éist, Carlow.

House private please.

Mark EVANS

Dublin / Curracloe, Wexford / Carlow

EVANS Mark (Curracloe, Wexford, Dublin, Carlow and formerly of Cardiff, Wales) September 6th 2019 (suddenly but peacefully) at his home, Mark, beloved husband of Polly (nee Dwyer) and brother of Stuart and dear son of the late Brian and Eunice. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brother, mother-in-law Gemma, father-in-law Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and faithful hound Cassie.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Polly’s family home (Blanchardstown) on (Tuesday) evening from 5.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to Mt. Jerome Crematorium on (Wednesday) afternoon arriving for a Celebration of his life at 3.15 o’c. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”



