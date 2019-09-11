Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 11

Paul McKEVITT

Crossneen, Carlow / Dundalk, Louth

Paul McKevitt, (Retired Lecturer, IT Carlow), Crossneen, Carlow and formerly of Dundalk, died September 10th 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Grace and much loved father of Aoife, Aiden and Kieran and adored grandfather of Emily, Sophie, Laura, Claire, Saoirse, Finnian and Jacob. Sadly missed by his loving family also by Mark, Katy and Shirley, brothers Frank and Kevin, sisters Marie and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Wednesday concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in Sleatty Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul.

Breda MacSharry (née Coleman)

Dublin / Kildavin, Carlow

MacSharry, Breda, (Née Coleman) – Dublin and formerly of Craan, Kildavin, Co. Carlow, on September 9th 2019, peacefully, days short of her 96th birthday, with great dignity in the exceptional care of the staff at Elmhurst Nursing Home. Very recently pre-deceased by Jack, her loving husband of 66 years. Breda will be sadly missed by her children, Rose, George, Finola and John, sons-in-law Frank and Brian, daughters-in-law Elaine and Mary, grandchildren Janine, David, Lauren, Kate, Kevin, Barry, Grace, Claire, Rosie and Eoin, great-grandchildren Sadie and Rose, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Kirwans Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Wednesday (11th September) from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in St. Brigid’s Church, Howth Rd, Killester. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.

John (Jack) Lennon

Goolin, Borris, Carlow

Peacefully in the care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. and on Thursday from 2:00 pm with removal at 7:00 pm to Glynn Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullin's Cemetery.

Mary BRENNAN (née Norris)

Cooperhill House, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Mary Brennan died September 10th at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jack Brennan. Sadly missed by her daughter Miriam, son John, family and friends.

Full notice and funeral arrangements will follow this evening.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later







