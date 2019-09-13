Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 13

Michael O'Hara

Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Michael O'Hara, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 12th, 2019.

Michael beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Seamus, Michael, Eamon, Fiona & Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his loving sons-in-law Stewart & Ivan, daughters-in-law Kay, Anne & Tanya, grandchildren Kate, Chloe, Jake, Jodi, Luke, Danny, Ned & Astrid, great-grandchildren Charlie & Robyn, brother John, sisters Mai, Ann & Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh from 2pm on Friday, concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive in Saint Lazarian's Church, Drumphea for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Annette KELLY (née Burke)

Carlow Town, Carlow

Annette Kelly (née Burke), formerly of Old Burrin and Springfield Drive, Carlow, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Ollie, much loved mother of Geraldine and the late Edward and adored grandmother of Padhraic, Adam and Emily.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Annette Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 4p.m on Friday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Saturday at 9.45a.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.