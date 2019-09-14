Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 14

Francis COAKLEY

145 J.K.L Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Francis Coakley died September 13th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of Catherine and staff of Hillview Nursing Home. Son of the late Edward and Margaret Coakley and predeceased by his sister Bernie Slater. Dearly loved husband of Esther. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers Eddie, Joseph, James, Patrick, John-Joe, Anthony, Brendan, Paul, Denis, Desmond and Ollie, sisters Patricia, Eithne, Margaret and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Francis Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Saturday from 3pm in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.