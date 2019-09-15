Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 15

Terence (Terry) O'Brien

2 Michael Collins Park, Rathvilly, Carlow

Terence (Terry) O’Brien, 2 Michael Collins Park, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 14th September 2019 peacefully at The District Hospice, Carlow; Sadly missed by his loving wife Ivy, daughters Mary, Betty, Deirdre and Edel, sons George, Terence, Edward, Lenny and Vinny, sister Sally (Halpin), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Terry rest in peace.

Reposing at his daughter Mary Leonard’s residence, Rathdaniel (Eircode R93 K4H6) from 12 noon until 9.30pm. on Monday. House private thereafter please. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Hospice. Donation box in Church.