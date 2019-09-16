Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 16

Paddy (Watty) Dermody

Harrow Cross, Oldtown, Nurney, Carlow

(Peacefully) in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Paddy (Watty) survived by his loving wife Cathy, children Breda, Jimmy, Catherine, Margaret, Eddie and Joanne, brothers and sisters, in laws, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown ( Eir Code R21 DY66) on Monday from 12noon, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 9.15pm. Removal on Tuesday Morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11.oc, Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.