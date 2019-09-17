Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 17

Claire MacDONALD (née Ryan)

2 Pinewood Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Claire MacDonald (née Ryan), (former I.P.P.A and Carlow Institute of further Education) of 2 Pinewood Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, on September 15th, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Paul and Ann Marie and cherished sister of Liam, Anthony, Betty (Regan) and the late Carmel (Pierce). She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren Jake and Caitlin, son-in-law Mat, Paul’s partner Margaret, brothers, sister, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Gerry, John, Paddy, Brendan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, good neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

May Claire Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 2pm on Tuesday and Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm both evenings. Removal on Thursday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Holy Angels Day Care Centre.