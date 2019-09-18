Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 18

James (Jimmy) O'Connor

Tullow, Carlow / Wicklow

James (Jimmy) O’Connor, 12 Tinteán Phádraig, Chapel Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Tynock, Kiltegan.– 14th September 2019 peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family; son Jimmy, daughters Siobhan and Bernadette, brothers Mick, Johnny and Joe, sisters Josie and Chrissie, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 1 o’c to 9 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Thursday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Tynaclash Cemetery, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow. Family flowers only please.



