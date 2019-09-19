Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 19

Denis Daly

Cloneen, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Kilkenny

Daly (Denis) Cloneen, Crettyard, Carlow, Via Kilkenny.

In the loving care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann, sons Denis and Thomas, and brother Frank. Denis will be sadly missed by his loving son John, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters Anna Kate, Maura and brother Sean, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Thursday evening at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.