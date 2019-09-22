Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 22

Philip (Phil) Rooney

Clonogan, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Phil, beloved husband of Mary, treasured son of Brigid and loving father of Gary, Tara & Yvonne. Brother of Michael (Bunty), J.J., Ellen and the late Kate. Sadly missed by wife, mother, son, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren; Keith, Sophie, Darcy, Ivy & Elle, daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Frankie, father-in-law John Fitzpatrick, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Phil Rest In Peace.

Removal on Sunday at 2.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Clonegal.

House private on Sunday please.

Mary Walshe

Killerig, Carlow

Mary Walshe, Killerig, Co. Carlow – 20th September 2019 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved sister of the late Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister-in-law Sally, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 1 o’c with removal at 6.30 to arrive at The Church Of St. John The Baptist, Grange for 7 o’c. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Barron

Raheny, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Barron, John (Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Bagenalstown, County Carlow) passed away 20th September 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Beneavin House Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Betty and cherished father to Andrew and Liz; very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock, Monday 23rd September, from 4pm – 6pm. Removal on Tuesday 24th to the Church of Our Lady Mother Of Divine Grace, Raheny, arriving for 9.50 am for 10 am Requiem Mass followed by burial. (Cemetery to be confirmed).