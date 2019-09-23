Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 23

Eamon Walsh

39 Pairc Mhuire and late of Straboe., Tullow, Carlow

Eamon died suddenly and peacefully at Saint Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brothers P.J. and Sean, sisters Mary (Leigh) and Ita (Kinsella), sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Eamon Rest In Peace

Reposing at his brother P.J.'S residence at Ullard, Myshall, Co. Carlow (R21A266) from 2 o'c on Monday with prayers at 8 o'c. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'c to the Church of Saint John The Baptist Grange for Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Tullow Day Care Centre.