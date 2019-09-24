Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 24

Catherine (Kitty) BYRNE

Crettyard, Carlow / Killester, Dublin

BYRNE, Catherine (Kitty), Killester, Dublin and Mayo, Crettyard, Carlow, September 23rd 2019 at Carechoice, Malahide Road, loving daughter of the late Tommy and Mary Byrne.

Deeply regretted by her sister Peggy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Prayers in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow at 10.45a.m on Wednesday morning followed by removal to Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mayo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Bill) Bayley

Ballyshancaragh, Kildavin, Carlow / Wexford

Bill, beloved husband of Rachel and loving father of John & Jeffrey. Brother of Sam, Gertie, Nell and the late Rose, Lily, Ben and Abe and cherished Grandad Bill of Lilianna, Eva, Ruby, Ethan & Callum. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, brother, sisters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Naomi & Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Y21 TE86) from tomorrow, Tuesday morning. Removal on Wednesday to St. Paul's Church, Kildavin for Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Paediatric Physiotherapy Department in St. John's Hospital, Enniscorthy.



