Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 25

Bernadette (Bernie) O'Neill (née Canavan)

24 St. Austin's Terrace, Tullow, Carlow

Bernadette (Bernie) O’Neill (née Canavan), 24 St. Austin’s Terrace, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 24th September 2019 (suddenly); Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Deirdre, son Allan, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Emma, brothers Derry, Eugene and Anthony, sisters Eilis, Vera, Geraldine and Chrissie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Michael (Byrne), grandchildren Calleigh, Abby, Belle, Connie, Bobbi and Dáithí, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Bernadette Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Thursday, concluding at 9pm. House private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, on Friday morning for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Raymond KAVANAGH

Rialto, Dublin / Bunclody, Wexford / Carlow

KAVANAGH Raymond (Ray) (Rialto, Dublin 8 and formerly of Bunclody, Co. Wexford and Carlow) September 21st, 2019. Suddenly at home. He will be very sadly missed by his daughters Claire and Niamh, brothers Thomas, Liam, Brendan and Clement, sisters Jean and Sylvia, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, his partner Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 1-3 Dolphin’s Barn, SCR, on Thursday, Sept. 26th, from 3pm to 5.30pm. Removal on Friday morning, Sept. 27th, to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Rialto, arriving for 11am Mass, followed by private burial.

“May he rest in peace”