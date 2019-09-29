Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 29

Margaret (Granny) HENNESSY (née O'Connor)

5 Roncalli Place, Carlow Town, Carlow

Margaret (Granny) Hennessy (née O’Connor) of 5 Roncalli Place, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at The District Hospital, Carlow on September 26th, 2019, after a short illness.

Beloved mother of Paul, John, Anne Marie, Raymond, Conor and Vivienne.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, her 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Anne and Louise, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Removal on Monday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Cremation Service at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow.

David Cusack

30 Woodlawn Park, Borris, Carlow

Predeceased by his father Phelim.

Sadly missed by his mother Marian, brother Kieran, his partner Jane, son Tommy, daughter Mia, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation afterwards.

Edward (Ned) BYRNE

2 Leinster Crescent, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Edward (Ned) Byrne died September 27th 2019 (peacefully) in the gentle care of Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny in his 97th year. Beloved husband of Rita and dear father of Anne, Liam, Gerard, Majella and the late Olive and Baby Joseph. Sadly missed by his family, sister Bridie McGlynn, daughters-in-law Christine and Sinead, sons-in-law Terry and Richard, grandchildren Graham, Simon, Ross, Christopher, Jessica, Gillian and Stephanie, 6 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carlow Hospice.

House private, please.