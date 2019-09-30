Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 30

Patrick FREEMAN

Pollerton Little, Carlow Town, Carlow

Patrick Freeman of Pollerton Little, Carlow, passed away peacefully at The District Hospital, Carlow, on September 29th, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved father of Alison and brother of Oliver and the late Brendan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, granddaughter Saoirse, son-in-law Niall, brother, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Home, Barrack St from 4p.m on Tuesday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30a.m to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.