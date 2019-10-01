Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 1

Breda McCabe (née Byrne)

High Street, Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Carlow

Peacefully at home surrounded by her heartbroken husband John, Daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Daniel. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, son-in-law, sisters Margaret, Mary, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Y21 R761) Tuesday, from 12 o'clock concluding with prayers at 9 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'clock in St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House strictly private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only with donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.