Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 2

James (Jimmy) Doran

Kinorastown, Clonee, Meath / Fenagh, Carlow

James (Jimmy) Doran, Kinorastown, Clonee, Co. Meath and late of Kilkea, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2019.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Removal on Wednesday to Saint's Peter & Paul, Church, Ballon for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery.

Michael Connolly

Minvaude, Clonmore, Hacketstown, Carlow

Late of Minvaude, Clonmore and Brisbane. Michael Oliver Connolly, aged 48 years, died peacefully in Brisbane, Australia on 6th April 2019. He is mourned by his wife Annette, daughters Grace and Rosie, his mother Josephine and siblings John, Kathryn, Frances, Marie and Bobby. Predeceased by his father Michael and sister Siobhan.

A Memorial Mass for Michael will take place on Saturday 5th October at 11 o'c in Our Lady of The Wayside Church, Clonmore.