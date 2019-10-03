Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 3

Rest in Peace

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow deaths and funerals

Philomena (Phyllis) HARTNETT (née Comerford)
Brownshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Phyllis Hartnett died October 2nd 2019 unexpectedly at her home; beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Thomas, Carina, Anne, Jacqueline and Niall. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brother Frank, sisters Bridie, Patricia and Vera, sons-in-law Martin, Patrick and Keith, daughters-in-law Maria and Zeineb, 15 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends

R.I.P.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday evening.
 