Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 4

Lena LENNON (née MACKEY)

Apt 3, 44 Tullow Street, Carlow Town, Carlow

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Philomena (Phyllis) HARTNETT (née Comerford)

Phyllis Hartnett died October 2nd 2019 unexpectedly at her home; beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Thomas, Carina, Anne, Jacqueline and Niall. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brother Frank, sisters Bridie, Patricia and Vera, sons-in-law Martin, Patrick and Keith, daughters-in-law Maria and Zeineb, 15 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday from 2pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

William (Billy) Kane

18 John Sweeney Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, children Sean, Jason, Leanne, mother Ann grandchildren Aoibh, Abbie, Diarmuid and Donnacha extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal from his residence Friday morning at 10.30 to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry arriving for Mass at 11 a.m. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

MAY WILLIAM REST IN PEACE

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY

DONATIONS TO CARLOW KILKENNY HOME CARE TEAM

Michael Davis

Knocknagee, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Michael Davis, Knocknagee Carlow, on October 2nd 2019. (unexpectedly) in the wonderful care of the staff St James's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Maura and loving father of Oliver, Geraldine, Michelle and Carole. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, his adored grandchildren Leone, Evan, Lucy, Ellie and Patrick, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Brendan, Carol's partner Patrick, Oliver's partner Debbie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Michael's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (eircode R93 C3X4) from 6pm on Thursday 3rd with prayers at 8pm and on Friday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to the Church of the Assumption Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to I.C.U. Unit at St James's Hospital. Donation box at back of church.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON SATURDAY MORNING