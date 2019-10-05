Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 5

Edward (Ted) Lawless

Tinryland, Carlow / Ballylinan, Laois

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) Lawless, Aberdeen, Scotland, and formerly of Bramble House, Tinryland, Carlow and Ballinagar, Ballylinan, Co. Laois died unexpectedly after a brief illness on the 3rd of October 2019. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Deirdre, his children Eleanor and Brian, his son-in-law Gary and daughter-in-law Elin, his much adored grandchildren Pippa, James, Charlotte and Alex. Ted will be deeply missed by his brothers Michael, Jack (Willie), Dominic and his sisters Rita, Mary, Geraldine and Clare, his brothes and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ted's gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral will take place in Aberdeen, Scotland on the 11th of October 2019.