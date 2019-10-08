Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 8
Rest in Peace
Recent deaths in Carlow
Kathleen McGee (née Delaney)
Lucan, Dublin / Ballon, Carlow
McGEE (née Delaney) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballon, Co. Carlow) October 7th 2019 (suddenly) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Kathleen (Kay), beloved wife of Thomas (Tom), cherished mother of Jim, Pamela, Thomas and Trish, devoted grandmother to Melissa, Bobby, Danny and Dawn and dear great-grandmother of Erin. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Ed, daughter-in-law Jeanne, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker on (Thursday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’c followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.
