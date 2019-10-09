Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 9

Bridget (Bridie) Ryan (née O'Rourke)

The Bridge, Dranagh, St. Mullins, Carlow

Peacefully in Her 95th Year. Beloved wife of the late Jack, sadly missed by her loving sons Mickie, Johnny, Eddie, Jerry and Sonny, brother Jerry, sister Nancy Byrne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (Oct. 9th) with removal on Thursday (Oct. 10th) to The Church of St. Moling, Glynn, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery, Co. Carlow.

House Private on Thursday Morning please

Anthony (Tony) Carton

Kilree Cottages, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Carton, Kilree Cottages, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. (Peacefully) at Home. Sadly missed by his loving children Marie, Gerard, Sheila, James and Eleanor, his sons and daughters in law, 9 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, Tony will be sadly missed by his extended family, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tony Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday from 12 noon, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team.