Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 10

Jean Byrne (née Dobbs)

10 Mountain View, Myshall, Carlow / Enniscorthy, Wexford

(Formerly Enniscorthy, England and Gorey). At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, (unexpectedly), Jean, beloved wife of the late Eamonn, Coolnasheagan. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, Jeannie, Kathleen, James, Edward, Grainne and Noeleen, her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday at 1pm to The Church of The Holy Cross, Lismaconoly, Myshall, for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Internment afterwards in Lismaconoly Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.