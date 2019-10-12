Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 12

Peter Ralph

Delacy Abbey, Rathvilly, Carlow / Ballynahinch, Down

Peter Ralph, Delacy Abbey, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Ballynahinch, Co. Down – 10th October 2019 peacefully after a long illness at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin; Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, daughters Clare, Pamela and Lisa, brothers John, Frank, Gerard and Paul, sister Clare, uncles, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rita Fenlon (née Hayden)

Marley, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Graiguenamanagh, Carlow

The death has taken place of

Rita Fenlon née Hayden​,

"Cnoc Dubh", Marley, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny

and formerly Raheendonore, Graignamanagh.

Rita died, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband James and her four loving children, Eóin, Órla, Dara and Émer, her parents Pat and Catherine, her sisters Brena, Nuala and partner Martin, Ciara and partner Michael, her brothers Paul, Adrian, Shane and Niall, her Father in law Jim and mother in law Sally, her brothers in law, Aunty's, Uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Marley (eircode R95PR88) from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday and from 1.30pm on Sunday. Rosary and prayers at 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Moling's Church, Glynn, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh.

Family flowers only, please, donations can be made to Éist Cancer Support Centre, Carlow. Donation box at wake and church.

May She Rest in Peace