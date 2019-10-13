Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 13

Joy REDDY (née Bradbury)

Carlow Town, Carlow / Athy, Kildare

Joy Reddy, formerly of Athy died October 13th 2019 (peacefully) at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Morgan and Miranda. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Johnny, Stanley, William and Frank, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Elise, Emelia and Ronan, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Lesley.

R.I.P.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital.

Frank (Francis) Fitzgerald

Tobinstown, Tullow, Carlow / Lismore, Waterford

Frank (Francis) Fitzgerald, Tobinstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Carrignagour, Lismore, Co. Waterford – 12th October 2019 peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Anne (Mazie), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Frank rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later