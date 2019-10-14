Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 14

Luke Jackman

Crosslow, Tullow, Carlow

Luke Jackman (Cattle Dealer), Crosslow, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 13th October 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved father-in-law of the late Máire and brother of the late Nell (Canavan); Deeply regretted by his loving wife Thérèse, sons Ronan, Peter, Cian and Ceirin, daughter-in-law Teresa, partners, brothers Pat and Nixie, sisters Lil (Bermingham) and Mary (Malone), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May Luke rest in peace.

Reposing at his son Cian’s residence, Crosslow, Tullow (Eircode R93 WR63) from 4pm on Monday until 9pm and on Tuesday from 2pm concluding at 9pm. House private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The District Hospital, Carlow. Donation box in Church.

Martin (Murt) Flynn

Grangeford, Bennekerry, Tullow, Carlow

Murt died suddenly while on holiday in Egypt. Beloved son of Muriel and the late Brian, much-loved brother of Ray.

May Murt Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



