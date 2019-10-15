Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 15

Anne Marie BURKE

106 Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Anne Marie Burke died October 11th at home, aged 49 years, following a short illness. Daughter of the late Tommy and Nancy Burke. Sadly missed by her brothers Michael, John, Brendan, Ken, Tom and Niall, sisters Mary, Bernadette, Tracy and Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

A private cremation service took place in Newlands Cross Crematorium at her own request.