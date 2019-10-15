Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 15
Carlow deaths
Anne Marie BURKE
106 Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow
Anne Marie Burke died October 11th at home, aged 49 years, following a short illness. Daughter of the late Tommy and Nancy Burke. Sadly missed by her brothers Michael, John, Brendan, Ken, Tom and Niall, sisters Mary, Bernadette, Tracy and Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.
A private cremation service took place in Newlands Cross Crematorium at her own request.
