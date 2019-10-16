Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 16

Noel KEHOE

Chapelstown, Carlow Town, Carlow

Noel Kehoe died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of Mary Clare, Helena, Margaret, Martina (Limerick) and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers Michael, John and Gerry, sisters Kathleen and Lena, grandchildren Brendan, Shane, Aoife, Aisling, Mark, Conor, Darragh, Ciara and Andrea, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Paddy and sister Mary.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 VE20) on Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Mary Dunne (née Kelly)

Lower Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork / Hacketstown, Carlow

Dunne (Carlow and Cork): On October 14th, 2019, peacefully, at the Mercy University Hospital, MARY (née Kelly), Lower Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple and late of Hacketstown, dearly loved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Patrick, Sheila, Katherine and Denise.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Peter and Fr. Paddy (Patsy MSC), sister Teresa, daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Jonathan and John, grandchildren Jack, Alana, Conor, Megan, Cian and Ben, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O'Connor Ltd. from 5.00pm on (Wednesday), followed by prayers at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on (Thursday) in St. Joseph’s. S.M.A Church, Blackrock Road. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Blackrock.

Maureen CORR (née Byrne)

Carlow Town, Carlow

Maureen Corr (née Byrne) of Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road and formerly of 2 Radharc Oisín and 6 Governey Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on October 15th, 2019, at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother of Catherine, Helen and the late Clair. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 4p.m on Wednesday with Prayers at 6 p.m. Removal on Thursday at 2p.m to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30p.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Martin (Murt) Flynn

Grangeford, Bennekerry, Tullow, Carlow

Murt died suddenly while on holiday in Egypt following a brief illness. Son of the late Brian. Sadly missed by his mother Muriel, brother Ray, sister-in-law Paula, nieces Emer and Aoife, nephews Ciarán and Cathal, aunts Kathleen, Madge, Florence, Frankie and Marie, uncle Jim, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Murt Rest In Peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Tullow from 3 o'c on Thursday with removal at 6.45 o'c to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for arrival at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu to Tullow Day Care Centre. Donation box in church.







