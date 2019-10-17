Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 17

Vera Wynne

Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Swords, Dublin

Formerly of Rivervalley, Swords, Co. Dublin and Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. In St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Vera, sadly missed by her loving brothers John and Richard, sister Anne, brother-in-law Donie, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May Vera Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (Eircode R21 Dy66) tomorrow, Thursday, from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Friday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11.oc, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Cummins

Blessington, Wicklow / Nurney, Carlow

Cummins John, Oak Drive, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Nurney, Co. Carlow. October 16th 2019. Loving husband of Mary and father of John, Niall, Anne, Jacqueline and Trevor. Will be dearly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Denis, sisters Terry and Josephine, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, W91YN79 on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of Our Lady, Blessington arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Church.